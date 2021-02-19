Marilyn Manson under Investigation by LA County for alleged domestic abuse

The abuse allegations against Marilyn Manson have taken a new turn with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department stepping into the case.

"The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Special Victims Bureau is investigating allegation(s) of domestic violence involving Mr. Brian Warner also known as 'Marilyn Manson,' who works in the music industry," the Department said in an email to Variety. "The incidents occurred between 2009 and 2011 when Mr. Warner lived in the city of West Hollywood."

Earlier this month, actor, singer and activist Evan Rachel Wood, alleged that Marilyn Manson "horrifically abused" her for years when they were in a relationship.

"I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent," Wood wrote in an Instagram post.

Hours after Wood's post, Loma Vista Recordings dropped Manson from their label.

"In light of today's disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately," Loma Vista said in a statement. "Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects."

CAA followed suit.

Manson responded to Wood's allegations, saying: "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how -- and why -- others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

California State Sen. Susan Rubio has written to the director of the FBI, asking him to investigate the allegations against Manson. Wood posted the letter on her Instagram page.

Variety has reached out to Manson's representative for comment.