The decision was reached as part of a plea made by a homosexual couple to the court, requesting that they be allowed to be locked up together.

While the court rejected the couple's plea, it did rule that in principle, nothing prevents it.

"The rights of inmates are no different than those of any other citizen, and they must be protected," a Haifa District Court judge said.

In an unprecedented decision, the Haifa District Court ruled that married inmates are allowed to be incarcerated together in the same cell, Walla! News reported Saturday.