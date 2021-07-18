The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Martine Moise, widow of assassinated president, returns to Haiti

By REUTERS  
JULY 18, 2021 03:43
Martine Moise, the widow of Haiti's assassinated president Jovenel Moise, returned to the Caribbean nation on Saturday for his funeral after she was treated in a Miami hospital for injuries sustained during the July 7 attack at their private residence.

Jovenel Moise was shot dead when assassins armed with assault rifles stormed his home in the hills above Port-au-Prince, tipping the country into uncertainty and sparking a frenzied investigation to identify the authors of the plan.
The Prime Minister's office tweeted a video of Martine Moise arriving back at the Haitian capital's Toussaint Louverture international airport on Saturday, wearing all black clothing, donning a bullet proof vest and with her right arm in a sling. She was greeted by Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph.
Facebook says it should not be blamed for US failing to meet vaccine goal
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/18/2021 01:08 AM
Earthquake strikes Panama
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/18/2021 12:52 AM
Herzog sends letter of condolences to German president over flood deaths
PM Bennett participates in Tisha Be’av megillah reading with son
Iranian deputy foreign minister says Vienna talks must await
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/17/2021 08:57 PM
Coronavirus: Over 1,000 new cases since yesterday, highest since March
43-year-old dies after electrocuted in storage unit in Acre
Shasha-Biton: accusations that I am a coronavirus denier are absurd
Ra'am head to Joint List: Stop cutting deals with Likud under the table
Joint List leader: we will not support a budget that harms the weak
Wildfire in Spain's Costa Brava forces hundreds from their homes
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/17/2021 06:37 PM
Despite heat wave, over 70,000 Israelis visit national parks on Saturday
Biden promises to appeal immigration ruling, urges Congress to act
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/17/2021 05:17 PM
Afghan politicians, Taliban meet in Doha as fighting continues
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/17/2021 05:01 PM
UK health minister Javid tests positive for COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/17/2021 04:56 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by