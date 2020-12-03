The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Matriculation requirements lowered to five due to coronavirus challenges

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 3, 2020 16:07
Education Minister Yoav Gallant has lowered the number of required courses for students not taking the full bagrut (matriculation) exam from six to five, a post on his Facebook page indicated on Thursday.
"I've spoken with you over the last few weeks, I listened to the struggles you face in the wake of the continuing lockdown and the remote learning that comes with it," he wrote. He added that some curricula will be removed and there will be a larger degree of choice on exams, all to lighten the load for Israeli high school students.
 "I promise that we will take full advantage of the tools at our disposal to help each of you have a real and proper chance," concluded Gallant.
