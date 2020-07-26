The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Maurice Petty, famed NASCAR engine builder, dies at 81

By REUTERS  
JULY 26, 2020 00:41
Maurice Petty, one of four members of his famed racing family inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, died Saturday. He was 81.
A North Carolina native, Petty competed in 26 premier series races between 1960-64, but he made his name as an engine builder.
"One of his many crowning achievements was serving as crew chief and engine builder for Hamilton in 1970 when they won the Daytona 500 and both races at Talladega Superspeedway," the NASCAR Hall of Fame said Saturday in a statement. "Although the record shows 212 victories, Petty has well over 250 wins to his credit considering all the engines he built for his competitors."
He built the engines that fueled 198 NASCAR Cup Series victories and the seven titles of his older brother, Richard. Known as "Chief," Maurice Petty was the first engine builder inducted into the Hall of Fame. He also served as a crew chief and general manager for the family racing team.
The Hall of Fame welcomed him in 2014, following the enshrinements of his father, Lee, in 2011, Richard in 2010, and cousin Dale Inman in 2012.
"The ‘Chief' was one of the most talented mechanics in NASCAR history," Jim France, NASCAR chairman and CEO, said in a statement. "He provided the power that helped Petty Enterprises define dominance in sports. While he was known for his work under the hood, Maurice played multiple behind-the-scenes roles, doing whatever it took to help deliver his cars to Victory Lane. On behalf of the France family, I offer my condolences to the friends and family of Maurice Petty, a true NASCAR giant."
US sends envoy to press for peace talks in Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/26/2020 01:28 AM
Coronavirus: North Korea reports first suspected case
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/26/2020 01:26 AM
Britain to boost ability to handle space threat from Russia, China
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/26/2020 01:16 AM
Tunisia's president picks new prime minister amid political crisis
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/26/2020 01:10 AM
Coronavirus: Brazil reports 51,147 new cases, 1,211 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/26/2020 12:53 AM
US man held under suspicion of murdering French wife – report
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/26/2020 12:31 AM
Yitzhar settlers throw rocks at Border Police
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/25/2020 11:36 PM
NHC says hurricane Hanna getting closer to South Texas coast
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/25/2020 09:33 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 94 intubated, 312 in serious condition, 455 dead
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/25/2020 08:31 PM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 15.86 million, death toll at 639,188
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/25/2020 07:04 PM
Coronavirus deaths in Israeli nursing homes down - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/25/2020 06:36 PM
Small plane crashes into house in Germany, killing three people
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/25/2020 06:02 PM
All hiking trails in the Judean desert to close next week due to heat
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/25/2020 05:54 PM
Brazil's Bolsonaro says new COVID-19 test came back negative
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/25/2020 05:06 PM
Firefighters gain control of Deir Hanna brush fire, no injuries reported
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/25/2020 04:57 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by