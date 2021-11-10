Mayhem in Isawiya after deadly stabbing

Riots broke out on Wednesday night in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Isawiya due to a fatal stabbing earlier on in the day. Hundreds of residents threw stones, shot fireworks and threw firebombs at each other and at police.
Fires broke out in three apartments. No one was hurt or trapped but the apartments were significantly damaged.
A 27-year-old man died after suffering a number of stabbing wounds. The man was evacuated to nearby Mount Scopus Hadassah-University Medical Center but died in the hospital. Israel Police and Border Police forces are combing the area of the shooting, and some stones were thrown at them. A police investigation has begun. Its preliminary findings were that the incident was the outcome of a dispute between two families that began earlier on Wednesday. Four men have been arrested, two of them minors, police said.The investigation is ongoing.