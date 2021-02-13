The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

McConnell to vote to acquit Trump in impeachment trial - report

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 13, 2021 16:50
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told Republican colleagues that he will vote to acquit former President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial, according to a source familiar with the matter.
7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/13/2021 04:45 PM
Psychologist who was arrested for sexual assault gets license suspended
Israelis flock to parks and trails as coronavirus lockdown ends
Magnitude 4.7 earthquake strikes Armenia
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/13/2021 03:36 PM
Universal COVID-19 vaccine for all variants possible in a year – report
Two people dead following small plane crash near Afula
Gas tanker explodes at customs post on Iran-Afghanistan border, 10 hurt
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/13/2021 01:48 PM
Italy's Draghi sworn in as prime minister of unity government
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/13/2021 01:17 PM
30-year-old man seriously injured in violent event in Tel Aviv
Facebook, Twitter CEOs in talks to testify at House hearing early March
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/13/2021 11:41 AM
Saudi-led coalition intercepts drone targeting airport
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/13/2021 11:38 AM
IDF soldier wounded while thwarting drug smuggling on Egyptian border
Three COVID-19 patients died in recent days at Galilee Medical Center
Mexico reports 10,388 new coronavirus cases, 1,323 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/13/2021 06:36 AM
Senator Graham's call with Georgia official part of election probe - WaPo
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/13/2021 05:32 AM
