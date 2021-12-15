MDA begins COVID testing for Palestinians at Erez Crossing

Magen David Adom (MDA) has begun providing coronavirus testing for Palestinians at the Erez Crossing between Israel and Gaza, the paramedic service announced on Wednesday.

The tests will be provided from Sunday to Thursday. On Sunday, tests will be provided between 5:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. From Monday to Thursday, tests will be provided from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.

"We are continuing to operate in every place required, with the goal of stopping the continuation of the spread of the virus," said Eli Bin, director-general of MDA.