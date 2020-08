cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Israel's national security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat spoke at the ceremony welcoming an Israeli delegation on its first flight to the United Arab Emirates. In Arabic, he said that the delegation has come to turn a dream into reality.Switching to Hebrew, Ben-Shabbat thanked the regional leaders for their "vision and efforts invested to get to this moment."