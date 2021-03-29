Meretz MK Zandberg: We're not ruling out Bennett, Sa'ar for PM

"It is very natural for us to recommend [Yesh Atid head Yair] Lapid. Bennett and Saar? We are not ruling out options that we may not have imagined before," said Zandberg.

Meretz is not ruling out supporting Yamina head Naftali Bennett or New Hope head Gideon Sa'ar as prime minister, MK Tamar Zandberg told 103FM on Monday.