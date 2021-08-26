Merkel cancels visit to Israel due to Afghanistan crisis

WASHINGTON - German Chancellor Angela Merkel canceled her planned visit to Israel next week, because of the crisis in Afghanistan, the Prime Minister’s Office announced on Thursday.

Merkel told Bennett that she needs to stay in Germany to oversee the evacuation of soldiers from Afghanistan , the PMO said.

Bennett responded that he understands, and expressed hope that the evacuation will end peacefully. He invited Merkel to visit another time.

Merkel had planned to meet with Bennett in Jerusalem and participate in Sunday’s cabinet meeting.

The German chancellor is set to step down later this year, after 16 years of power. An election for her replacement will take place on September 26.