Meshi-Zahav to claim contact with accusers consensual, for money - report

Israel Police opened a formal investigation Sunday into Yehuda Meshi-Zahav, who is suspected of sexually assaulting men, women and children over a period of decades.

Meshi-Zahav on Friday forfeited on Friday his position as head of ZAKA as well as the Israel Prize he was set to receive this year.

Several people of different ages, including men, women and teenage boys and girls, came forward to recall their abusive experiences with Meshi-Zahav over the years. According to a report first published by Haaretz on Thursday, he was investigated by police in 2011 on sexual assault accusations, but the probe was closed due to a lack of evidence.

Someone close to Zaka founder Yehuda Meshi-Zahav said that he will deny allegations of sexual assault and say that his contact with accusers was consensual, and sometimes in exchange for money, N12 reported Tuesday.