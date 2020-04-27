Mexican top official tests positive for coronavirus

MEXICO CITY - The head of Mexico's public administration ministry, which monitors federal employees, has tested positive for the coronavirus and is in "excellent health and without serious" symptoms, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

That makes Irma Erendira Sandoval the highest ranking member of the Mexican government to test positive so far for the virus.

Sandoval tested positive on April 20, has been self-isolating since her first symptoms and is under constant medical supervision, the public ministry said.

She has continued to work remotely.

Mexico's health ministry on Sunday reported 835 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 46 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 14,677 cases and 1,351 deaths.