The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Mexico gets shipment of million vaccine doses from China's Sinovac

By REUTERS  
MARCH 13, 2021 16:17
Mexico received a shipment of a million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd, the foreign ministry said on Twitter on Saturday.
Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said earlier in the week that Mexico was upping its orders from China to make up for a vaccine shortfall and would request 22 million more doses.
Mexico ordered an additional 10 million doses of Sinovac, in addition to the previously ordered 10 million doses, which are due to arrive between March and May. The new order will get to Mexico between May and July, Ebrard said.
Mexico will also order 12 million vaccine doses made by the state-backed China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) once it has been approved by its health regulator, Ebrard said.
Four lightly injured in helicopter crash in northern Israel
Afghan government to attend US, Russia backed peace conferences
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/13/2021 01:36 PM
Haifa man in his 50s stabbed, in moderate condition
Mexico's ruling political party ratifies candidate accused of rape
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/13/2021 09:16 AM
S.Korea reports 3-week high 490 coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/13/2021 04:56 AM
Five Chinese companies pose threat to US national security - FCC
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/13/2021 01:12 AM
Car bomb kills at least 7, injures 53 in western Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2021 11:14 PM
US administers 101.1 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2021 10:25 PM
Biden speech draws more broadcast viewers than Trump's first TV address
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2021 10:02 PM
Jordanian FM criticizes Netanyahu for preventing visit by Crown Prince
Hailey Bieber launches YouTube channel
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2021 08:11 PM
EU COVID-19 certificates "must prevent discrimination" - draft
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2021 07:49 PM
Ocasio-Cortez, other NY leaders join calls for Cuomo's resignation
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2021 07:38 PM
IDF arrest suspect who crossed Gaza border carrying three grenades
UK estimated COVID R number dips, now between 0.6 and 0.8
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2021 04:13 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by