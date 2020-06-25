The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Mexico registers 947 new deaths from coronavirus and 5,437 new cases

By REUTERS  
JUNE 25, 2020 04:05
Mexico's health ministry on Wednesday reported 947 new deaths from the coronavirus and 5,437 new cases.
The figures bring Mexico's totals to 196,847 cases and 24,324 deaths.


Magnitude 5.9 quake strikes New Zealand's Milford Sound area
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2020 02:02 AM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 9.33 million, death toll at 478,126
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2020 01:21 AM
WHO director for Americas says 226,000 have died of COVID-19 in region
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/24/2020 11:33 PM
Chicken, bread, watermelon now for a shekel at some Israeli supermarkets
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/24/2020 10:19 PM
Knesset plenum advances Shin Bet surveillance bill
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/24/2020 09:30 PM
California city bans predictive policing in US first
  • By THOMSON REUTERS FOUNDATION
  • 06/24/2020 09:21 PM
Gantz orders preparations for new coronavirus quarantine hotels
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/24/2020 08:00 PM
US to end funding for COVID-19 testing sites end of this month - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/24/2020 07:35 PM
Coronavirus: 265 new patients in the last day
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/24/2020 07:29 PM
Pompeo: US sanctions 5 Iranian ship captains who brought oil to Venezuela
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/24/2020 06:56 PM
Benny Gantz meets with family of missing IDF soldier Oron Shaul
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/24/2020 06:52 PM
Red zone in Tiberias limited to three streets
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/24/2020 06:36 PM
New York City Marathon canceled due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/24/2020 06:22 PM
Coronavirus: Iraq reports 2,200 new cases, 79 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/24/2020 05:55 PM
US appeals court orders dismissal of criminal case against Michael Flynn
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/24/2020 05:39 PM
