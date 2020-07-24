Mexico registers record 8,438 new coronavirus infections
By REUTERS
JULY 24, 2020 03:42
Mexico's Health Ministry on Thursday reported a record 8,438 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 718 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 370,712 cases and 41,908 total deaths.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com