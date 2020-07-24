The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Mexico registers record 8,438 new coronavirus infections

By REUTERS  
JULY 24, 2020 03:42
Mexico's Health Ministry on Thursday reported a record 8,438 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 718 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 370,712 cases and 41,908 total deaths.


