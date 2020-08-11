Mexico to conduct late-stage trials for China, US COVID-19 vaccines

Mexico will conduct late-stage clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines in development by Johnson & Johnson and two Chinese companies, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.Large-scale, phase three human testing for the J&J unit Janssen Pharmaceuticals's candidate could start in the second half of September, the company has previously said.Mexico will also help test candidates for Chinese companies Cansino Biologics Inc and Walvax Biotechnology Co Ltd, the ministry said in a presentation at a news conference.