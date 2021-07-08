The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Miami fire official: 'Zero chance' survivors in collapse will be found

By REUTERS  
JULY 8, 2021 01:08
Two weeks after a Miami-area condominium tower collapse, there is now "zero chance" that survivors could still be found in the rubble, a fire official told family members on Wednesday.
A total of 46 bodies have been recovered from the ruins of the Champlain Towers South building so far, with 94 people still missing.
Assistant Chief Ray Jadallah of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told family members during a private briefing that the search and rescue operation was now considered a recovery mission with "zero chance" of finding survivors.
"The team continues to make progress in the areas of the pile that was inaccessible prior to the demolition," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told an earlier news conference.
 

IDF demolishes house of terrorist who murdered Yehuda Guetta
Coronavirus: Israel to send aid to Nepal - in pictures
18 Nigerian villagers killed by Islamist Militants
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2021 10:36 PM
Police clear homes as wildfire rages in central Israel
Gideon Sa'ar, Meirav Cohen resign from Knesset under Norweigian law
Taliban loots families homes and evicts them
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2021 10:18 PM
Biden to host Jordanian King
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2021 09:29 PM
Israeli arrested for 'serious security offenses' against state - report
Spanish police arrest three over suspected homophobic killing
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2021 07:33 PM
PFLP-GC founder Ahmed Jibril dies in Damascus hospital - report
Surfside collapse: 10 more victims found, death toll rises to 46 - report
Kiryat Yam resident to be indicted for sexually abusing 12-year-old
UK to support world partners in tracking and responding to COVID variants
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2021 04:13 PM
Columbia urges OAS to send mission to Haiti after president assassination
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2021 03:35 PM
US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces stop drone strike in oil field -report
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2021 01:22 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by