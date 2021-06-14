The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Michaeli accepts Transportation Minister portfolio from Regev in ceremony

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 14, 2021 16:36
Labor Party leader and incoming Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli arrived at the Transportation Ministry offices in Jerusalem on Monday for an official transfer of power ceremony with outgoing minister Miri Regev of the Likud Party.

Outgoing minister Regev, who was the first woman appointed to the position, said during the ceremony that "The history of the first woman in office has already been made - I'm happy to see that another woman is entering what was once considered a male sanctuary."
Regarding the ideological differences between the two, Regev said "From here you see things differently, and the gap between what you see and what ends up being written - they're polar opposites. I've learned to ignore background noises and concentrate on doing."


Tags Labor miri regev transportation Merav Michaeli public transportation
