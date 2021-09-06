Michaeli congratulates Buttigieg on new children

Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli sent well wishes to US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg as he and his husband Chasten Buttigieg welcomed two children last week.
Congratulations to my @USDOT counterpart @PeteButtigieg on the wonderful additions to your family. Wishing you all much joy and happiness. @SecretaryPete https://t.co/BTaMzTCCOi— Merav Michaeli מרב מיכאלי (@MeravMichaeli) September 5, 2021
"Congratulations to my @USDOT counterpart @PeteButtigieg on the wonderful additions to your family. Wishing you all much joy and happiness. @SecretaryPete," said Michaeli on Twitter Sunday.
Michaeli and her partner, comedian Lior Schleien, announced last month that they are the new parents of a son delivered by a surrogate mother in the United States.