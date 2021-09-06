The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Michaeli congratulates Buttigieg on new children

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 6, 2021 17:50
Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli sent well wishes to US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg as he and his husband Chasten Buttigieg welcomed two children last week.
"Congratulations to my @USDOT counterpart @PeteButtigieg on the wonderful additions to your family. Wishing you all much joy and happiness. @SecretaryPete," said Michaeli on Twitter Sunday.
Michaeli and her partner, comedian Lior Schleien, announced last month that they are the new parents of a son delivered by a surrogate mother in the United States.
