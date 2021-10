Out of the four new Supreme Court judges that will be selected by November 24, two must be women, Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli told her Labor faction on Monday.

There are currently twice as many males as female judges on the court, she noted. The judicial selection committee, which includes Labor MK Efrat Rayten, released a list of 24 candidates on Sunday.

MK Michaeli also announced that for the first time ever, a new gender equality cabinet headed by her will be established.