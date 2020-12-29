Michal Cotler-Wunsh announces she won't be running with Blue and White



"I will not run with Blue and White in the upcoming elections," wrote Cotler-Wunsh. "Alongside the financial-health-societal challenges are opportunities and responsibility that must be realized. We must challenge and change paradigms."

Blue and White MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh announced in a tweet on Monday that she would not be running with the party in the upcoming elections in March.