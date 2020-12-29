Michal Cotler-Wunsh announces she won't be running with Blue and White

I will not run with Blue & White in the upcoming elections.Alongside the financial-health-societal challenges are opportunities & responsibility that must be realized. We must challenge & change paradigms. pic.twitter.com/U3Cm5uftEj— מיכל קוטלר-וונש | Michal Cotler-Wunsh (@CotlerWunsh) December 29, 2020
"I will not run with Blue and White in the upcoming elections," wrote Cotler-Wunsh. "Alongside the financial-health-societal challenges are opportunities and responsibility that must be realized. We must challenge and change paradigms."