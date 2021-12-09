The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Michigan school shooting 'entirely preventable', says $100-mln federal lawsuit

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 9, 2021 19:02
A deadly shooting rampage at a Michigan high school last week was "entirely preventable," according to a $100 million federal lawsuit filed on Thursday against the Michigan school district and its employees.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Riley Franz, 17, who was shot in the neck, and her sister Bella, 14, who was next to her when she was shot in the Nov. 30 incident at Oxford High School in suburban Oakland County, some 30 miles (48 km) northwest of Detroit.
The girls' parents, Jeffrey and Brandi Franz, also are listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed in US District Court, Eastern District of Michigan, Southern Division.
Riley Franz was among 6 students and a teacher seriously injured in the gunfire that killed 4 students.
Ethan Crumbley, a 15-year-old student, was being held without bail after he was charged as an adult in the attack, the deadliest U.S. school shooting of 2021.
His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, who gave him the gun as an early Christmas present and are accused of then ignoring warning signs that he was planning a shooting at the high school, were charged with involuntary manslaughter and were being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.
The lawsuit was filed against Oxford Community School District, superintendent Timothy Throne, principal Steven Wolf, dean of students Ryan Moore, two unnamed teachers and two unnamed counselors.
The district did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The lawsuit seeks $100 million on behalf of the Franz parents, and Riley - described as a 12th grade honor roll student preparing to enter college - and Bella, said to be a 9th grade star athlete getting ready for driver's training.
"The horror of November 30, 2021 was entirely preventable," said the lawsuit filed by Michigan personal injury attorney Geoffrey Fieger.
"Each and every defendant named herein created and increased the dangers then-existing at Oxford High School. The individually named Defendants are each responsible through their actions for making the student victims less safe."
Among the many detailed accusations in the 44-page lawsuit were several detailing Ethan Crumbley's threats of violence on social media as well as his search for ammunition on his cell phone.
Throne and Wolf reviewed social media posts and were aware of the ammunition search reported by a teacher prior to the shooting, the lawsuit said. Still, they reassured all parents by email and other correspondence that their children were safe at Oxford, the lawsuit said.
Britain warns Putin: it will cost Russia severely if you attack Ukraine
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 06:59 PM
Maxwell trial delayed by lawyer's illness
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 06:56 PM
Ganz expected to meet with Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah -report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2021 06:28 PM
Accident at gas condensate pipeline in southwest Iran - Fars
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 05:03 PM
UK PM Johnson and wife announce birth of a baby girl
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 04:08 PM
Armenia says Azerbaijan intensively shelling its military positions
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 03:54 PM
Three Turkish soldiers killed in operations in Iraq - ministry
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 03:44 PM
Police seize M16 rifle near West Bank-Jerusalem checkpoint
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2021 03:43 PM
Jordan pulls controversial Palestinian film from awards after outrage
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2021 03:38 PM
Spectator who caused Tour de France crash handed a 1,200 euros fine
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 03:25 PM
American Airlines to reduce international flights due to Boeing delays
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 03:11 PM
Defense Minister Benny Gantz lands in US
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2021 01:54 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 651 new cases, 96 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2021 09:53 AM
Body of 25-year-old man washes up on Ashdod beach
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2021 09:15 AM
IDF arrests 2 armed Palestinians who tried to infiltrate from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2021 07:21 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by