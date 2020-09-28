The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Mike Pence: Expect US coronavirus cases to rise in days ahead

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 28, 2020 23:10
Americans should expect a rise in coronavirus cases in  the days ahead, Vice President Mike Pence stated.
The reason for this is due to expanded coronavirus testing efforts.This is a developing story.


