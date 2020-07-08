The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Mike Pence says US to maintain 'strong stand' on TikTok

By REUTERS  
JULY 8, 2020 02:51
WASHINGTON - US Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday the United States would "continue to take a strong stand" regarding Chinese entities that threaten US security, including potentially the social media app TikTok.

Pence made the remark in an interview with Fox News Channel a day after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States was looking at banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok, suggesting it shared information with the Chinese government, a charge TikTok denied.

Pence, citing Washington's tough stance against Chinese telecommunications company Huawei Technologies, said President Donald Trump had made it clear his administration would defend US interests from "being compromised by the Chinese Communist Party."

"So these entities, whether it be Huawei and perhaps even TikTok, that represent a threat to the privacy and to the security of the country, we'll continue to take a strong stand," Pence said.

US lawmakers have raised national security concerns over TikTok's handling of user data, saying they were worried about Chinese laws requiring domestic companies "to support and cooperate with intelligence work controlled by the Chinese Communist Party."

The Federal Trade Commission and the US Justice Department are looking into allegations that the short-form video app owned by China-based ByteDance failed to live up to a 2019 agreement aimed at protecting children's privacy, according to two people interviewed by the agencies. 
Extrajudicial killings suspected as dozens of bodies found in Burkina Fas
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2020 03:08 AM
US colleges scramble after new Trump order on foreign students
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2020 02:42 AM
Boeing settles nearly all Lion Air 737 MAX crash claims - filing
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2020 02:39 AM
US probing allegations TikTok violated children's privacy - sources
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2020 01:46 AM
Demonstrators storm Serbian parliament in protest over lockdown
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2020 01:16 AM
US coronavirus cases hit 3 million, stoking fears of overwhelmed hospitals
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2020 01:14 AM
Venezuela top court ousts leaders of Guaido's party ahead of vote
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/08/2020 12:34 AM
Israel’s Judo team begins quarantine after member has COVID-19
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/08/2020 12:16 AM
Beitar Illit mayor against lockdown: Will turn us into a COVID-19 hotspot
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/07/2020 11:59 PM
US will restrict visas for some Chinese officials over Tibet - Pompeo
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2020 11:57 PM
Netanyahu: Summer camps must be closed immediately – report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/07/2020 11:43 PM
US withdrawal from WHO to take effect July 2021 - UN
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2020 11:28 PM
Turkey says six killed in bomb attack near Syria border
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2020 10:47 PM
Turkey, Italy agree Libya needs political solution
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2020 10:43 PM
Investigators identify remains of one of 43 students missing in Mexico
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2020 10:32 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by