Military court indictment filed in February friendly fire incident

An IDF soldier who accidentally shot and killed his friend this February was indicted at a military court on Wednesday for recklessly using a weapon, leading to manslaughter, Israeli media reported.According to the charges, the soldier in question did not follow proper procedure for ensuring the safety of his weapon, which resulted in the death of his fellow soldier.The soldier will remain in custody until trial.IDF soldier Yonatan Granot, was shot in the head at a training base on February 23. Granot's platoon had returned from the firing range and were preparing for an operation when a soldier reportedly discharged the still loaded weapon.