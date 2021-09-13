The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Milk, poultry shortages expected during holidays

By ZEV STUB  
SEPTEMBER 13, 2021 10:46
A dairy shortage is likely in Israel in the coming weeks, the Israeli Dairy Board warned on Monday.
The shortage of workdays this month due to the holiday schedule may mean that not enough milk can be produced, it said. The proximity of so many festive days to Friday and Saturdays means it will be difficult to produce enough milk, cottage cheese, white cheese, and other products with short shelf lives.
Separately, the Agriculture Ministry said there may be a shortage of fresh chicken and turkey for similar reasons. It called on people to purchase frozen chicken and turkey products instead. 
MK Meir Porush attacked near his home in Jerusalem
Coronavirus in Israel: 7,686 new cases, 691 serious cases
Holon Municipality architect: failure in central pillar of the building
Lebanon to receive over 1 billion dollars from the IMF
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/13/2021 10:28 AM
16 injured in bus crash in southern Israel
Man suspected of stealing money from business he was fired from
Egypt warns Hamas of 'severe' Israeli response to rocket fire - report
Relations of Gilboa Prison escapee arrested in Jenin overnight
Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes Salta, Argentina
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/13/2021 08:40 AM
Sperm donation banks to require Health Ministry approval - report
UK PM Johnson to hold talks with Biden this month
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/13/2021 03:03 AM
Attempted infiltration near Metula, suspect returned to Lebanon
Recaptured fugitive Zubeidi to be treated in Israeli hospital
Qatari foreign minister visits Kabul, Al Jazeera says
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/12/2021 05:53 PM
Israel Police, Prison Service budgets approved in cabinet meeting
