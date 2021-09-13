Milk, poultry shortages expected during holidays

A dairy shortage is likely in Israel in the coming weeks, the Israeli Dairy Board warned on Monday.

The shortage of workdays this month due to the holiday schedule may mean that not enough milk can be produced, it said. The proximity of so many festive days to Friday and Saturdays means it will be difficult to produce enough milk, cottage cheese, white cheese, and other products with short shelf lives.

Separately, the Agriculture Ministry said there may be a shortage of fresh chicken and turkey for similar reasons. It called on people to purchase frozen chicken and turkey products instead.