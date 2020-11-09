Miller arrives at Pentagon after Trump names him acting defense secretary

President Donald Trump's pick to replace Defense Secretary Mark Esper arrived at the Pentagon on Monday about an hour after the president tweeted his decision to remove Esper from the job, offering an unceremonious exit for the Pentagon chief after public policy clashes.

Christopher Miller, who had been director of the National Counterterrorism Center, arrived at the Pentagon just after 2 p.m. and headed into the building. It was unclear if Esper was still in his third-floor Pentagon office. The Pentagon has not yet commented on Trump's long-expected decision to remove Esper from the job.