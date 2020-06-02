Minister calls for colleague in cabinet to be fired

Science and Technology Minister Izhar Shay (Blue and White) wrote Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday morning, calling upon him to fire the ministerial liaison to the Knesset, David Amsalem, for criticizing law enforcement officials.Amsalem repeatedly criticized the legal establishment in a Knesset debate on changing the authority of government ministries on Monday night. He also attacked current MK and former police investigations unity head Yoav Segelovich (Yesh Atid).In the letter, Shay said Amsalem's attack did not represent the views of Blue and White or Likud. Shay said Amsalem should take back his words or be fired.Opposition leader Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) dared Shay to quit if Amsalem does not apologize and is not fired.