Minister calls for colleague in cabinet to be fired

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JUNE 2, 2020 10:44
Science and Technology Minister Izhar Shay (Blue and White) wrote Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday morning, calling upon him to fire the ministerial liaison to the Knesset, David Amsalem, for criticizing law enforcement officials.
Amsalem repeatedly criticized the legal establishment in a Knesset debate on changing the authority of government ministries on Monday night. He also attacked current MK and former police investigations unity head Yoav Segelovich (Yesh Atid).In the letter, Shay said Amsalem's attack did not represent the views of Blue and White or Likud. Shay said Amsalem should take back his words or be fired.
Opposition leader Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) dared Shay to quit if Amsalem does not apologize and is not fired.
Student in Sderot infected with coronavirus, 980 people quarantined
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/02/2020 11:21 AM
El Al cargo flights grounded by Aviation Authority
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/02/2020 11:14 AM
Russia's coronavirus case tally rises to more than 423,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/02/2020 10:47 AM
Las Vegas police officer shot in head - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/02/2020 10:30 AM
Opposition leader endorses Finance Ministry's plan for businesses
Hong Kong leader calls out "double standards" on national security
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/02/2020 08:18 AM
Elkin demands two separate directors for his two ministries
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/02/2020 07:28 AM
Venezuela's Maduro says he will visit Iran soon, sign agreements
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/02/2020 05:12 AM
Mexico's coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/02/2020 03:44 AM
China reports 10 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/02/2020 03:42 AM
Polish Senate passes election bill, setting stage for June vote
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/02/2020 02:59 AM
Brazil registers 11,598 additional cases of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/02/2020 02:40 AM
Medical examiner declares George Floyd death homicide -report
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/02/2020 01:21 AM
Pompeo says US considers welcoming Hong Kong people, entrepreneurs
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/02/2020 12:44 AM
New York City institutes curfew, Governor Cuomo calls for police reforms
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/02/2020 12:30 AM
