Minister Eli Avidar to inaugurate Israeli embassy in Honduras

Eli Avidar, the Strategic Planning Minister in the Prime Minister's Office will inaugurate the Israeli embassy in Honduras in November in the name of Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

Avidar's expected nomination as Intelligence Minister instead of MK Elazar Stern was canceled due to Stern dropping out of the race for the head of the Jewish Agency earlier this month.

In the meantime, "[Avidar] has important things to do until he receives a Ministry of his own as promised," government sources told Ma'ariv.