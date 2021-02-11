The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Minister says Qatar working for return to Iran nuclear accord - report

"The State of Qatar is working on de-escalation through a political and diplomatic process to return to the nuclear agreement," Foreign Minister said.

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 11, 2021 12:50
Qatar is working to de-escalate tension in the region by advocating for a return to the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, state media quoted its foreign minister as saying.
"The State of Qatar is working on de-escalation through a political and diplomatic process to return to the nuclear agreement," Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said on Wednesday, according to state news agency QNA.
The remarks came in briefing notes about two separate calls earlier in the week between Thani and US Special Representative for Iran Robert Malley and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.
US President Joe Biden's administration is exploring ways to restore the nuclear deal that Iran signed with world powers but which was abandoned in 2018 by former President Donald Trump, who restored sanctions.
Thani said Qatar's communication was going on with both Iran and the United States, given the strategic ties Qatar holds with both.
Speaking at a news conference with Thani in Doha, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey and Qatar could contribute to easing tensions over the nuclear pact.
"The tensions we experienced over the previous US administration withdrawing from the nuclear deal, and the embargoes, impacted the entire region. On this issue, especially as Turkey and Qatar, we can provide contributions, and we discussed these," Cavusoglu said.
Ankara, which was sanctioned by its NATO ally Washington in December for purchasing Russian missile defenses, has previously called on the United States to return to the pact.
A breakthrough was reached last month to resolve a three-year dispute between Gulf Arab states and Qatar.
The pact was one in a series of Middle East deals sought by the Donald Trump administration - the others involving Israel and Arab states - aimed at building a united front against Iran. 


Tags Iran United States Middle East NATO
Gantz calls on Netanyahu to approve green passport plan for next week
Clalit to vaccinate business employing thousands of employees
Coronavirus in Israel: 5,540 new cases, 7.5% tests return positive
Kinneret rises by a centimeter, 78.5 cm below upper red line
Coronavirus in Israel: Over 2 million eligible for green passport
Coronavirus: No Jerusalem schools will open on Thursday
Former Republican officials in talks to form anti-Trump third party
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/11/2021 04:46 AM
Blinken, Saudi foreign minister discuss Yemen, defense - State Department
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/11/2021 04:43 AM
Larry Flynt, porn publisher and free speech activist, dead at 78
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/11/2021 01:39 AM
Biden promises break from Trump-era politicization of military
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/11/2021 12:49 AM
All-out fight develops between players of top soccer teams after derby
Biden administration asks US Supreme Court to uphold Obamacare law
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/10/2021 10:39 PM
Oscars ceremony in April to be live, in person and from many locations
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/10/2021 10:32 PM
New Zealand, Australia on tsunami watch after strong Pacific quake
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/10/2021 10:09 PM
Schools in Jerusalem will not reopen
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by