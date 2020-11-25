Ministerial committee approves bills against domestic violence

The Ministerial Committee for Legislation approved a number of bills on Wednesday aimed at reducing domestic violence and helping its victims, according to Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn. A bill from MK Tamar Zandberg that limits the firing of women who are living in shelters for victims of domestic violence was approved. A similar bill by MK Karin Elharar was also approved. Another bill was approved that would remove custody of children from a parent convicted of the murder of the other parent of the children in question.