The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Ministerial committee approves bills against domestic violence

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 25, 2020 12:16
The Ministerial Committee for Legislation approved a number of bills on Wednesday aimed at reducing domestic violence and helping its victims, according to Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn.
A bill from MK Tamar Zandberg that limits the firing of women who are living in shelters for victims of domestic violence was approved. A similar bill by MK Karin Elharar was also approved. Another bill was approved that would remove custody of children from a parent convicted of the murder of the other parent of the children in question.
Ethiopian Israelis protest Netanyahu, saying risks Ethiopian Jews lives
Netanyahu considers closing checkpoints as corona spikes in PA territory
Erdogan to Putin: Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire efforts could include others
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2020 11:46 AM
Russia says it thwarted Islamic State attacks in Moscow region, detains 1
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2020 09:03 AM
Pompeo says US State Department transition process begun
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/25/2020 07:31 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 832 new cases on Tuesday
Alleged Israeli strike reported in southern Syria - Syrian state news
CDC may soon shorten COVID-19 quarantine period
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/24/2020 11:52 PM
White House approves intelligence brief for Biden
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/24/2020 11:19 PM
Nahariya area Businessman arrested on suspicion of raping 16-year-old girl
Edelstein, Regev agree to open outdoor markets in coming days - report
Edelstein, Tropper agree to open museums in coming days
Two suspects cross fence from Gaza into Israel, get caught by IDF forces
Pennsylvania finalizes US election results for Biden -governor
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/24/2020 06:23 PM
Saudi tells UN that Houthis to blame for Aramco attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/24/2020 06:09 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by