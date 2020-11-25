Ministerial committee approves bills against domestic violence

The Ministerial Committee for Legislation approved a number of bills on Wednesday aimed at reducing domestic violence and helping its victims, according to Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn.A bill from MK Tamar Zandberg that limits the firing of women who are living in shelters for victims of domestic violence was approved. A similar bill by MK Karin Elharar was also approved. Another bill was approved that would remove custody of children from a parent convicted of the murder of the other parent of the children in question.