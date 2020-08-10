The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Ministers Litzman and Cohen join coronavirus cabinet following vote

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 10, 2020 12:00
The government approved in a telephone vote makes changes to the coronavirus cabinet.
Construction and Housing Minister Ya'acov Litzman, and Social Equality and Minority Affairs Minister Meirav Cohen are now permanent members. 
Finance Ministry agrees to reimburse doctors in cases of quarantine
Police in Belarus detained 3,000 people at protests after election
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/10/2020 12:36 PM
Hong Kong reports 69 new coronavirus cases as local transmissions stay high
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/10/2020 12:06 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 884 new patients in the last day
Indonesia reports 1,687 new coronavirus cases, 42 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/10/2020 12:05 PM
Iran says Gulf call for Tehran arms embargo extension is 'unrealistic'
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/10/2020 10:54 AM
Russia reports more than 5,100 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/10/2020 10:37 AM
Belarusian president Lukashenko re-elected by landslide - initial results
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/10/2020 10:10 AM
Iran says Beirut blast should not be politicized
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/10/2020 09:44 AM
30-year-old man dies in Jerusalem apartment fire
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 08/10/2020 08:49 AM
Jerusalem light-rail driver diagnosed with coronavirus
Red Cross sends volunteers to help N.Korea cope with coronavirus, floods
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/10/2020 06:31 AM
Donors pledge 253 mln euros in emergency aid for Lebanon after blast
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/10/2020 03:31 AM
HK media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under national security law -top aide
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/10/2020 03:24 AM
Australia's second-most populous state reports 322 new COVID-19 cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/10/2020 02:51 AM
