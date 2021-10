The Ministerial Committee on Legislation rejected a bill on Sunday that would have established a national day of mourning to commemorate the victims of the 1956 Kfar Kassem massacre in which 48 Israeli Arabs were killed.

Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej (Meretz) asked to delay the vote on the bill of Joint List MK Aida Touma-Sliman in order to give the government time to consider its own strategy on the subject.