The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Minnesota, New Jersey officials urge COVID-19 testing after Trump events

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 2, 2020 21:03
Officials in New Jersey and Minnesota on Friday urged hundreds of people who attended President Donald Trump's campaign events in those states this week to get tested for COVID-19 after the US president said he had contracted the coronavirus.

Trump, who has played down the threat of the coronavirus pandemic from the outset, said that he and his wife Melania were going into quarantine after testing positive for the virus just hours after hosting a fundraising event in Bedminster, New Jersey.

On Wednesday, Trump held an outdoor campaign rally in Duluth, Minnesota with hundreds of attendees. Video shows Trump tossing campaign caps into the crowd, not all of whom were wearing masks.

Callie Kaspszak, a 19-year-old student at the University of Minnesota Duluth who went to the Wednesday rally, said she was somewhat worried for her health when she heard the president had tested positive but was comforted knowing she had worn a mask.

"I'm not too concerned. Regardless if the rally was pre-COVID or COVID, you're far enough away from the president that you're within social distancing rules, six feet apart," she said.

Simon Eddy, a 24-year-old engineer in Duluth who supports Biden for president, said he attended Trump's rally on Wednesday to see firsthand the electric atmosphere that Trump supporters admire.

He said he felt he might have been at risk of contracting the virus at the event, but probably not from Trump, given how far he was from the president. He wore an N-95 mask, which offers a high level of protection from viral spread.

"Anyone who went to that event is putting themselves at risk," Eddy said.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Friday urged those who attended the president's events in the state this week, including the Duluth rally and a fundraiser in Shorewood, to get tested even if they were not showing symptoms.

"There is a potential risk that transmission occurred at the Duluth rally and other events associated with President Trump's visit. Community transmission of COVID-19 was high in St. Louis County prior to this week's rally, and people attending the rally may have been infectious without realizing it," the department said in a statement.

Joel Sipress, a Democratic member of Duluth's city council, said some local leaders had been concerned about spread of the virus at the rally even before news broke that Trump had tested positive.

"We know in a crowd of that size, given the rates of infection in northern Minnesota, that there would be people that were contagious," Sipress said.

In New Jersey, some questioned Trump's decision to go ahead with the fundraiser at his Bedminster golf club on Thursday after staffer Hope Hicks tested positive. Some at the event wore masks while others did not, a source familiar with the event said.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy encouraged those who attended the event to get tested.

"We urge everyone who attended yesterday's event in Bedminster to take full precautions, including self-quarantining and getting tested for #COVID19," Murphy wrote on Twitter.
Amir Ohana says Israel is nearing elections
Trump cancels participation in only event for Friday -reports
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/02/2020 08:22 PM
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris test negative for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/02/2020 07:39 PM
US appeals court revives GlaxoSmithKline verdict against Teva
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/02/2020 07:04 PM
US blacklists eight Belarusian officials -Treasury Department website
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/02/2020 07:02 PM
Noble Energy shareholders approve $4.2 billion sale to Chevron
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/02/2020 06:33 PM
Trump has mild symptoms, will remain on job -chief of staff
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/02/2020 06:03 PM
IDF reports 1,237 active cases of coronavirus
Gantz orders Nissenkorn to appoint new state attorney
27-year-old dies after being shot near I'billin in northern Israel
Gantz appoints MK Orit Farkash-Hacohen as new tourism minister
Azerbaijan denies that warplane and two drones shot down
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/02/2020 04:14 PM
Biden sends Trump well wishes following positive COVID-19 test
US Vice President Pence tests negative for coronavirus - spokesman
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/02/2020 03:15 PM
Merkel: Turkey deal clears way for Belarus sanctions
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/02/2020 02:44 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by