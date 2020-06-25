Minnesota Twins report a 'few' players test positive for coronavirus

The Minnesota Twins became the latest MLB team to report cases of coronavirus within its organization.Derek Falvey, the team's president of baseball operations, said in a conference call on Thursday that a "few" players had tested positive for COVID-19. While he didn't identify them or specify the number, Falvey said that all were members of the 60-man group that is scheduled to begin workouts at Target Field on July 1.Before they can join the team in Minneapolis, each player must return two negative coronavirus tests."I don't think that it's necessarily a surprise that we would have positive cases, we would expect it," Falvey said. "As a result, we want to follow the appropriate protocols before getting everyone back together."USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported on Sunday that 40 MLB players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week.The 60-game regular season is expected to begin later in July after an abbreviated training camp.