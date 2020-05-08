Miri Regev objects to new role as transportation minister - report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began discussion regarding ministry distribution in the Likud in preparation of the 35th government on Wednesday, Ynet reports.Minister Miri Regev objected to the her new role as transportation minister after having been promised the public security minister post. People close to Netanyahu explained to Regev that despite earlier promises, Netanyahu has designated Amir Ohana, currently the justice minister, as the new public security minister.In response to reports of issues between her and Netanyahu, Regev said that she does not speak of her job through the media channels. Regev has expressed interest in the role of public security Minister and said that she trusts the prime minister to make the correct decision