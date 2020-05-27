Missile attack on Yemen army base in Marib kills seven

The assault took place after the expiry of a one-month ceasefire announced on April 24 by the Saudi-led coalition that is battling the Iran-aligned movement and which was prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

There was no immediate claim from the Houthis, who despite the truce have continued their advance on Marib city, leading the coalition to launch air strikes in response.

The sources said Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Sagheer bin Aziz survived Tuesday's attack. One of his sons and a nephew, both officers, were killed along with five others, the sources said. Another of his sons confirmed this on Twitter.

Houthi fighters in Yemen fired missiles at a military base of the Saudi-backed government in Marib province, northeast of the capital Sanaa, on Tuesday, killing seven people including relatives of the chief of staff, three military sources said.