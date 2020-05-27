The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Missile attack on Yemen army base in Marib kills seven

By REUTERS  
MAY 27, 2020 14:16
Houthi fighters in Yemen fired missiles at a military base of the Saudi-backed government in Marib province, northeast of the capital Sanaa, on Tuesday, killing seven people including relatives of the chief of staff, three military sources said.
The assault took place after the expiry of a one-month ceasefire announced on April 24 by the Saudi-led coalition that is battling the Iran-aligned movement and which was prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
There was no immediate claim from the Houthis, who despite the truce have continued their advance on Marib city, leading the coalition to launch air strikes in response.
The sources said Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Sagheer bin Aziz survived Tuesday's attack. One of his sons and a nephew, both officers, were killed along with five others, the sources said. Another of his sons confirmed this on Twitter.
Malaysia reports 15 new coronavirus cases with no new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2020 02:20 PM
Indonesia reports 686 new coronavirus cases, 55 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2020 02:19 PM
Philippines reports 18 new coronavirus deaths, 380 more infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2020 02:18 PM
Six killed in Saudi Arabia in shooting incident
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2020 02:17 PM
Russia reports 161 new coronavirus deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2020 02:15 PM
Yair Lapid becomes head of the opposition
Two students confirmed as infected with coronavirus near Kfar Saba
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/27/2020 10:24 AM
7th - 10th grades to study 9 days during summer break
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/27/2020 09:53 AM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 5.6 million, death toll tops 349,500
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2020 09:49 AM
Layoffs in Bituach Leumi, Employment Service to form new ministries
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/27/2020 09:47 AM
Thailand reports 9 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2020 09:26 AM
Salvadoran president takes same coronavirus treatment drug as Trump
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2020 06:26 AM
House Republicans to sue Pelosi over remote proxy voting rule
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2020 01:41 AM
Nasrallah: Gantz is experienced with disappointment in Lebanon
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/27/2020 12:28 AM
WHO: clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients paused
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/26/2020 09:08 PM
