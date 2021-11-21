The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai appears in event

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 21, 2021 04:41
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, whose whereabouts have been a matter of international concern for weeks, attended a tennis tournament in Beijing on Sunday, according to official photos published by the tournament organized by China Open.
Peng can be seen among guests at the Fila Kids Junior Tennis Challenger, dressed in a dark blue jacket and white trousers, according to the pictures published on the event's official page on WeChat.
The former doubles world number had not been seen or heard from publicly since she said on Chinese social media on Nov. 2 that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli had coerced her into sex and they later had an on-off consensual relationship.
Neither Zhang nor the Chinese government have commented on her allegation. Peng's social media post was quickly deleted and the topic has been blocked from discussion on China's heavily censored internet.
World tennis bodies have expressed concern, with the Women's Tennis Association threatening to pull tournaments out of China. The United States and Britain have called for evidence of Peng's whereabouts and safety.
Hezbollah condemns Britain’s decision to ban Hamas
By REUTERS
11/20/2021 06:51 PM
IDF thwarts drug and weapons smuggling attempt from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2021 06:03 PM
US patrol boats sent to back up Ukrainian Navy near Black Sea
By REUTERS
11/20/2021 05:21 PM
Saudi coalition says it attacked 13 Houthi targets in Yemen
By REUTERS
11/20/2021 04:47 PM
Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Saudi cities, Aramco facilities
By REUTERS
11/20/2021 04:11 PM
Fire beaks out near Place de L'Opera in central Paris
By REUTERS
11/20/2021 12:54 PM
Labor MK calls for Blue and White to run in Labor's next primaries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2021 12:13 PM
Poland reports fewer attempts to cross its border with Belarus
By REUTERS
11/20/2021 11:58 AM
Chinese tennis player will reappear publicly 'soon' amid gov't scandal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/20/2021 07:54 AM
UK considering diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing
By REUTERS
11/20/2021 04:38 AM
UAE wants to buy two Brazilian soccer teams - Brazilian President
By REUTERS
11/20/2021 02:24 AM
US demands immediate release of Yemeni staff detained by Houthis
By REUTERS
11/20/2021 01:15 AM
Biden is healthy, vigorous, fit for duty - White House physician
By REUTERS
11/20/2021 12:29 AM
Man killed in self-inflicted car accident in the Negev
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/19/2021 11:29 PM
Two Israelis shot in Arab town, police investigating
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/19/2021 08:40 PM
