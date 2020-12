Four cyclists who were traveling the Judean Desert situated in the West Bank and were reported missing on Friday afternoon were found near the Wadi Og stream in the northern Judean Desert on Saturday morning by rescue services.

The four cyclists, all family members, were treated on the scene after suffering different degrees of hyperthermia.

More than 40 volunteers from the Megillot rescue unit participated in the search. The search parties included a police helicopter and IDF units.