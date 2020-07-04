MK Amir Ohana to enter quarantine after meeting Border Police chief
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JULY 4, 2020 23:07
After meeting with Border Police Chief Yaakov Shabtai who tested positive for coronavirus, MK Amir Ohana decided to enter quarantine on Saturday, saying he prefers to "reduce the risk," according to Israeli media.
