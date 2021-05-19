The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

MK Ben-Gvir to receive personal security by demand of Knesset

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 19, 2021 17:53
The Knesset decided on Wednesday to assign extra security to Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir. 
The decision was made by Knesset Officer Superintendent Yosef Griff.
The security will be assigned when required in tours or visits to tense or dangerous areas in the country.
IDF to demolish home of terrorist responsible for Tapuah attack
Attempted shooting in Kiryat Arba, terrorist neutralized
Umm al-Fahm resident killed by undercover police, investigation opened
Coronavirus in Israel: 22 new cases, 0.1% of tests positive
Police arrest four in Jerusalem for taking part in riots
Man arrested for committing sexual offenses with granddaughter
Lebanon's top diplomat asks to quit, after comments strained Gulf ties
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/19/2021 10:04 AM
US condemns Erdogan comments on Jewish people as antisemitic
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/19/2021 07:13 AM
New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal - A-G
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/19/2021 07:13 AM
Man neutralized after driving into police barricade in West Bank
Pro-Palestinian activists protest outside Eurovision semi-finals
President Rivlin undergoing medical treatment for severe back pain
Labor MK proposes bill to increase safety rules for ultra-Orthodox events
Home Front Command issues new guidelines for West Bank, Israel's South
Two soldiers injured in shooting incident in the West Bank
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by