MK Cotler-Wunsh to head Israel-Diaspora relations subcommittee

Blue and White MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh was appointed on Monday to head the Knesset Aliyah and Integration Committee's subcommittee on Israel-Diaspora relations.Likud MK David Bitan appointed Cotler-Wunsh, who was raised and educated in Montreal and has dealt with Israel-Diaspora relations for decades. She intends to use the post to ensure a channel of communication between the Knesset and the Diaspora on the COVID crisis, her spokeswoman said.The first hearing of the subcommittee on Tuesday will focus on antisemitism and other challenges facing Jewish students on campus in the context of COVID-19.Student representatives from the US, Canada, Australia, Latin America, South Africa and Europe will join the discussion, as well as officials from the Canadian Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, StandWithUs and the World Union of Jewish Students. Representatives from the Diaspora Affairs Ministry will also attend."It was important to hold this first discussion as we usher in a new year, as part of the mission of the subcommittee to engage in imperative discussion between the Knesset and communities around the world – always and in particular at this challenging time of a global pandemic,'' Cotler-Wunsh said.
