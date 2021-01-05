Condition of MK Likud David Bitan worsens

Likud MK David Bitan returned to the critical care coronavirus unit for emergency treatment on Tuesday morning after his condition deteriorated, Sheba Medical Center reported on Tuesday.

His family said he required medicine and constant supervision. They expressed confidence that he would leave the ICU following the treatment and make a full recovery.

Bitan was transferred from intensive care to the internal medicine department at Sheba Medical Center on Friday after his condition improved . He was disconnected from the ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) machine earlier this week, as he continues to get treated for the coronavirus, his family announced on Sunday.

But Bitan is a smoker, who is overweight, which has not helped his recovery.

His family has asked for prayers for David Hai ben Margalit. Hai, meaning life, was added to his Hebrew name. They thanked the medical team at Sheba for taking care of him and the public for their prayers.