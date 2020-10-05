MK Golan urges police commissioner not to give in to political pressure

"I would usually address this letter to the minister in charge, but I have no faith in him. That's why I'm sending this letter directly to you, as the person currently leading the Israel Police - an organization that I cherish and have known for many years," Golan wrote.

"It seems like this action of taking a protester in the middle of the night to give testimony, was done in order to deter citizens from realizing their democratic right to protest. This instance is one example of many cases of police violence directed at protesters, and a lack of police protection in face of political violence directed at protesters by people from the right," Golan added.

"The police must remain a body that serves the entire public, despite the insane pressure it needs to deal with, from people who have an interest in oppressing the protests. I am positive that our excellent police officers will draw the appropriate conclusions and continue to fulfil their important and complex job in the best way possible," Golan concluded.

Former deputy chief of staff MK Yair Golan addressed a letter to acting Police Commissioner Moti Cohen, calling on him to not give in to political pressure in light of recent cases of police violence against protesters.