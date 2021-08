Yesh Atid MK Inbar Bezek informed the Knesset officer, Superintendent Joseph Griff, that she tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The last day that she was present in the Knesset was Tuesday, August 10.

Superintendent Griff informed the Knesset employees that those who are vaccinated do not need to isolate but should get tested, while those who are not vaccinated must isolate.