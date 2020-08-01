MK Michaeli: NIS 4 billion earmarked for ultra-Orthodox education

MK Merav Michaeli tweeted on Saturday evening claiming that the Finance Ministry’s alleged NIS 4 billion emergency expense, which is allegedly needed to begin the school year on September 1, is actually meant to fund ultra-Orthodox religious schools.The Labor MK wrote sarcastically that it was “surprising to everyone.” Finance Minister Israel Katz hinted at the request on Saturday evening on Channel 13 when he claimed that unless the "Coronavirus Box" is expanded he "can’t give [Education Minister Yoav] Gallant even one shekel.”The proposed law will be presented to the Knesset on Sunday.The "Box"' is a solution to fund unexpected expenses that could not have been foreseen when the state budget was passed.