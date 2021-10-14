MK Miri Regev files criminal complaint against journalist

MK Miri Regev (Likud) filed a complaint against journalist Guy Meroz after he tweeted that she should be stoned in response to the MK's criticism of Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli, Walla! reported.

Regev had asked on Twitter if Michaeli would take responsibility for the death of a baby who was left in a car in Sharon, to which Meroz replied: "Here's a worse one - Regev should be stoned after such a thing. Quite right."



אז הנה אחר יותר גרוע- צריך לסקול את רגב באבנים אחרי דבר כזה. די באמת https://t.co/9Qj4VgQFR4 October 13, 2021

Meroz later clarified that he did not mean she should be literally stoned, "only virtually."

Afterwards, Regev stated on Facebook that she had contacted the police.

"The ease with which the lives of elected officials are threatened is unbearable and requires thorough and deep treatment by the police and prosecutors, I expect the police to summon him for questioning," the post read, according to Walla!