MK Moshe Abutbul tests positive for coronavirus

MK Moshe Abutbul tested positive for coronavirus, head of the Knesset Guard, Sergeant-at-Arms Yosef Grif announced on Monday.
He attended the Knesset on Wednesday, September 30. The Knesset guard's report indicated that anyone who had contact with Abutbul or was near him, was asked to stay at home until further directives were provided by the Health Ministry.
