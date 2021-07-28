MK Moshe Gafni: 'Murderer' Naftali Bennett is 'causing people to die'

Speaking on the Knesset podium on Tuesday night, United Torah Judaism (UTJ) head, MK Moshe Gafni called Prime Minister Naftali Bennett a "murderer" and said that "he is the one causing people to die [from coronavirus]."Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked has responded to the comments made by the UTJ leader in an interview with Ynet on Wednesday morning.Speaking to Ynet, Shaked said that "this was a disappointing statement, this crossed a red line. I do not think politicians should lose their self-control on the Knesset podium."Gafni later apologized for his use of the word "murderer," although he continued to stand by his accusation that Bennett was responsible for the deaths."This was a statement no politician should make," Shaked said. " You can criticize, that's fine. You can pass harsh criticism. But you cannot talk like that."There have been 6,461 coronavirus deaths to date in Israel, of which over 6,300 occurred before Bennett assumed his position as prime minister.